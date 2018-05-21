Swooning! Prince Harry gushed over his new wife, Duchess Meghan, during his wedding speech at their lunchtime reception at St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle in England on Saturday, May 19.

“He said Meghan has handled things with grace and dignity,” a source tells Us Weekly. “[He said] that he can’t wait for them to be a team.”

Harry, 33, also gave a shout-out to Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, but the source tells Us that the prince did not mention the former actress’ father, Thomas Markle, who was unable to attend due to a recent heart surgery. “He said Doria was one in a million,” the source adds, noting that the guests cheered every time Harry referred to Meghan (née Markle) as his “wife.”

The former Army helicopter pilot’s father, Prince Charles, who walked the bride down the aisle at St George’s Chapel earlier in the day in Thomas’ absence, also made a speech at the afternoon reception. “He said Meghan is a remarkable woman,” the source tells Us.

After exchanging vows, Harry and Meghan, 36, headed over to St George’s Hall with their 600 guests for the lunchtime fête hosted by his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. Later that evening, the couple and 200 of their closest friends and family members celebrated at a private reception at Frogmore House.

As previously reported, the newly minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex changed outfits for the evening portion of their big day. Meghan swapped out her main Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy gown for a more simple — but equally breathtaking — Stella McCartney dress. Meanwhile, Harry changed from his Blues and Royals military uniform to a classic black tuxedo with a bowtie.