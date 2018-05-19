Getaway car! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan (nee Meghan Markle) left Windsor Castle in the late afternoon of Saturday, May 19, in a light blue 1968 Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero just hours after they tied the knot at St George’s Chapel in England.

The newlyweds headed out in the vintage convertible, and Meghan was wearing a stunning white Stella McCartney silk crepe gown with a high neck. The newly minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex are en route to Frogmore House, where they will continue their regal celebration at an intimate reception alongside 200 of their closest friends and family members. The soiree will be hosted by the groom’s father, Prince Charles, who walked Meghan down the aisle during the ceremony in place of her father, Thomas Markle, who underwent heart surgery on Wednesday, May 16.

Harry, 33, and the former actress, 35, were all smiles as they waved to onlookers eager to share in their happiness. The newlyweds are following in the footsteps of Prince William and Duchess Kate, who drove out of Buckingham Palace in Prince Charles’s Aston Martin Volante after their 2011 nuptials.

As royal pair, who wed earlier on Saturday in front of 600 guests, are not on the road to their honeymoon just yet. A source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly in January that Harry and Meghan will not embark on a romantic getaway immediately following their nuptials. However, they are hoping to select a location “hot and sunny for two weeks.”

Many A-listers attended Meghan and Harry’s regal ceremony, including Priyanka Chopra, the cast of Suits, Victoria and David Beckham, George and Amal Clooney and Elton John.