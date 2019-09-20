



During her time on Suits, Duchess Meghan had to get a little crafty. Wendell Pierce, who played her character’s father, revealed in a new interview that the retired actress had to take precautionary measures to avoid people speculating about her relationship with then-boyfriend Prince Harry.

“One time we were in a scene — before [Meghan and Harry] got engaged — where she was engaged to Mike [Patrick J. Adams] on the show, and [her security team] said, ‘Wait, don’t get out of the car,’” Pierce, 55, said on KTLA 5 Morning News. “They said, ‘Give us the ring because there’s paparazzi down the street so you can’t go out with the ring.’”

The actor recalled another instance in which “there was the MI-5 [U.K. security service] guy” on set. “I was like, ‘Oh, this must be serious. They sent someone over,’” he said.

Pierce, who admitted that he was initially skeptical of Meghan’s romance with the British prince, also spoke about the one time that Harry, 35, visited the Los Angeles native, 38, at work.

“I didn’t get a chance to see him but I was ready to tell him, as her TV dad, ‘You break her heart, I’ll break your jaw,’” the Odd Couple alum recounted with a laugh. “I really was going to say that!”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met in London in July 2016, but they managed to keep their romance under wraps until that November. The couple announced their engagement in November 2017.

“Congratulations to my TV daughter Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the news of their wedding engagement,” Pierce tweeted after Harry’s proposal. “Harry you have her TV Father’s blessing. Robert Zane approves.”

Meghan, who retired from acting in November 2017, tied the knot with Harry at Windsor Castle in England in May 2018. They welcomed their first child, son Archie, the following May.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!