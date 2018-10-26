Love notes. Duchess Meghan explained the special significance behind the music played for her walk down the aisle at her royal wedding to Prince Harry in May.

“[It] was actually Harry’s choice entirely and I think a really beautiful piece,” the 37-year-old Suits alum said in a recording for the “A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex” exhibition at Windsor Castle, which opened on Friday, October 26. “I can retrace that entire walk down the aisle listening to it. It really is so special for us and I think it’s one of those things we’ll treasure forever.”

The song Meghan is referring to is “Eternal Source of Light Divine” by George Frideric Handel. The tune was performed by Elin Manahan Thomas at the May 19 nuptials at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Harry, 34, had an equally sentimental recollection of selecting the song. “I was looking for something completely different,” the prince noted in the exhibition recording. “I ended up stumbling across this piece of music, something that epitomizes the whole day, the whole feeling that I have for her, and this incredibly impactful music with no organ whatsoever, with a soloist who actually did the most incredible job.”

The Duke of Sussex sweetly added: “Wherever we are, whatever we’re doing, we can close our eyes, listen to that music and take ourselves straight back to that moment. It’s a beautiful thing for both of us.”

Not only did Harry have a hand in picking out the music for the couple’s royal wedding, but he also accompanied his bride to choose the tiara she wore with her Clare Waight Keller dress. “Funnily enough, it was the one that suited the best, the one that looked the best on you without question,” the groom revealed in the exhibition recording. “I shouldn’t have really been there — but [it was] an incredible loan by my grandmother [Queen Elizabeth II]. Very sweet.”

The pair — who are now expecting their first child together — are currently on a 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

A source told Us Weekly shortly after the pregnancy news broke that Meghan “is due on or around May 2.” Meanwhile, Harry shared with fans in Sydney on Sunday, October 21, that he hopes the baby is a girl.

