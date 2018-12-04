A royally good night! Duchess Meghan was present at Michelle Obama’s book tour stop in London on Monday, December 3 — and had a backstage meeting with the former first lady.

“Meghan attended privately,” a source confirmed to Us Weekly of the event at the Southbank Centre where Obama, 54, discussed her memoir, Becoming, with Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

During the stop, the author opened up to the crowd about she and husband, Barack Obama, meeting the 37-year-old duchess’ grandma-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II.

“Barack is so incredibly fond of Her Majesty,” Michelle gushed. “I won’t go into his fangirling but I think it’s because she reminds him of his grandmother.”

Michelle and Meghan’s face-to-face meeting took place the same day that the Chicago native’s interview with Good Housekeeping for their January 2019 cover issue was published in which she gave advice to the Suits alum.

“Like me, Meghan probably never dreamt that she’d have a life like this, and the pressure you feel – from yourself and from others – can sometimes feel like a lot,” Michelle told the magazine of life in the (very!) public eye. “So my biggest piece of advice would be to take some time and don’t be in a hurry to do anything.”

Michelle added: “I spent the first few months in the White House mainly worrying about my daughters, making sure they were off to a good start at school and making new friends, before I launched into any more ambitious work. I think it’s OK — it’s good, even — to do that. What I’d say is that there’s so much opportunity to do good with a platform like that — and I think Meghan can maximize her impact for others, as well her own happiness, if she’s doing something that resonates with her personally.”

While Michelle’s life changed in 2008 when her husband won the presidential election, Meghan’s did the same as she as thrust into headlines when she and now-husband Prince Harry announced their engagement in November 2017.

Since then, Meghan and Harry, 34, wed in May 2018 and revealed in October that they are expecting their first child together.

