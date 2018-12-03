Good advice! Michelle Obama shared some words of wisdom with Duchess Meghan about living in the public eye.

“Like me, Meghan probably never dreamt that she’d have a life like this, and the pressure you feel – from yourself and from others – can sometimes feel like a lot,” the former first lady, 54, said while promoting her new book, Becoming, in the January 2019 issue of Good Housekeeping. “So my biggest piece of advice would be to take some time and don’t be in a hurry to do anything.”

Obama then shared some insight into her own experience taking on a role with such a huge world platform.

She explained, “I spent the first few months in the White House mainly worrying about my daughters, making sure they were off to a good start at school and making new friends, before I launched into any more ambitious work. I think it’s OK — it’s good, even — to do that.”

“What I’d say is that there’s so much opportunity to do good with a platform like that — and I think Meghan can maximize her impact for others, as well her own happiness, if she’s doing something that resonates with her personally,” Obama added.

Meghan, 37, officially joined the royal family when she married Prince Harry in May. She announced five months later that she’s expecting the couple’s first child.

The former Suits star (Née Markle) has recently been dealing with speculation that she and her sister-in-law, Duchess Kate, are going through a bitter feud.

“The ‘feud’ is definitely being played up. Are they the best of friends? No. Do they speak every waking second? No. Do they hate each other? Absolutely not,” a source told Us on Friday, November 30, after reports surfaced that the two women don’t get along.

The source continued, “They are two women under serious amounts of pressure, stress and under a huge spotlight that no one can relate to – they will always have a bond that no one can break.”

