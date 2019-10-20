Duchess Meghan, Prince Harry Will Spend Thanksgiving in the U.S.

A much-needed break. Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry are planning to take their 5-month-old son Archie to Los Angeles for his first Thanksgiving, according to a report from The Sunday Times published on Sunday, October 20.

In November, the Duke, 35, and Duchess of Sussex, 38, will take a six-week break from royal duties for “family time.” The hiatus follows their 10-day excursion in Africa last month — their first royal tour as a family.

Duchess Meghan opened up her struggle living in the public eye as a royal and a new mother in the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. In a clip, which aired on Good Morning America on Friday, October 18, Meghan explained the difficulties while holding back tears.

“I would say, look, any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging,” she told iTV News at Ten’s Tom Bradby. “And then when you have a newborn, you know? And especially as a woman, it’s really, it’s a lot. So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed, it’s um … yeah.”

Meghan has filed a lawsuit against the British publisher Mail on Sunday for printing a private letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle.

According to legal documents obtained by the U.K.’s Press Association, the letter included “her intimate thoughts and feelings about her father’s health and her relationship with him at that time.” She is seeking damages for “alleged misuse of private information, copyright infringement and breach of the Data Protection Act.” The publication has denied the allegations.

Harry publicly supported his wife’s decision to pursue legal action in a lengthy statement earlier this month.

“I have been a silent witness to her private suffering for too long. To stand back and to do nothing would be contrary to everything we believe in. … There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behaviour, because it destroys people and destroys lives,” he said.

A source told Us Weekly that the decision wasn’t about “one negative story or incident.”

“It’s an accumulation, and Harry refuses to sit and do nothing as the British press scrutinizes Meghan and invades her privacy,” the insider said. “Meghan comes across as a strong woman, but she’s been deeply affected by the negative stories about her.”

The source added that Harry is ”worried that the recent escalation of press intrusion has an impact on his relationship with Meghan, as well as their relationship with the royal family and the public.”

