



A baby has to eat. Duchess Meghan revealed that her Africa tour with Prince Harry is scheduled around their 4-month-old son Archie’s meal times.

According to The Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex, 38, told reporters in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Tuesday, October 1, that her overseas tour was specifically planned to accommodate when she needed to feed Archie.

“We’re doing well,” she said. “I think the schedule — they have been very kind to me, because everything is based around Archie’s feed times. So it’s a full plate, but we’re making it work. It’s worth it.”

The Suits alum and her husband, 35, started their 10-day Africa tour on September 23 in Cape Town, South Africa. The tour continued with the Duke of Sussex traveling to Botswana, Angola and Malawi, while his wife stayed in South Africa. After a week apart, the couple reunited in a town near Johannesburg, which the former actress said she was excited about.

“It’s my first time being in [South Africa] … and Harry has continued on in a couple [of] other countries. We are reuniting today, which I can’t wait for, I miss him so much! But I think for us, it has been a really special trip, because you get to see when you’re focusing on the causes that are really important to us. You can see that the impact is good, and it feels meaningful.”

The California native’s comments came on the same day that Prince Harry slammed the British media for how the press has treated his wife.

“She is the same woman she was a year ago on our wedding day, just as she is the same woman you’ve seen on this Africa tour,” he said in a statement issued on Tuesday. “I have been a silent witness to her private suffering for too long. To stand back and do nothing would be contrary to everything we believe in. … There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behaviour, because it destroys people and destroys lives. Put simply, it is bullying, which scares and silences people. We all know this isn’t acceptable, at any level. We won’t and can’t believe in a world where there is no accountability for this.”

The Duke of Sussex also compared the situation to the death of his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in 1997 amid the intense scrutiny and paparazzi hounding her following her divorce from Prince Charles.

“My deepest fear is history repeating itself,” he wrote. “I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”

He ended his statement, “We thank you, the public, for your continued support. It is hugely appreciated. Although it may not seem like it, we really need it.”

Meghan and Harry welcomed Archie in May. The couple’s Africa tour is their first overseas trip as a family. The two married in May 2018 after nearly two years of dating.

