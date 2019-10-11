Duchess-Meghan-Shares-Childhood-Video-for-International-Day-of-the-Girl

Activist from a young age! Duchess Meghan posted a throwback video of herself as a child in honor of International Day of the Girl.

The royal, 38, shared a montage of clips and photos on Friday, October 11. One video included in the package was Meghan’s interview about a sexist commercial she spoke out against when she was 11. “If you see something that you don’t like or are offended by on television or any other place, write letters and send them to the right people, and you can really make a difference for not just yourself but lots of other people,” a young Meghan said.

The post also featured a clip from the Duchess of Sussex’s United Nations speech in 2015. “It is said that girls with dreams become women with vision,” she declared.

Meghan narrated the video with an aspirational message too. “Every girl has potential. She has promise, she has the right to learn, the right to be heard, the right to play and to discover, the right to be exactly who she is,” she noted. “So to each one of you, keep asking questions, keep pushing forward, keep shining brightly. Know your worth and know that we are behind you every step of the way.”

The former actress openly identifies as a feminist and uses her platform as a member of the royal family to advocate for women around the world.

Meghan confirmed ahead of the arrival of her first child with Prince Harry that the couple, who tied the knot in May 2018, would raise the baby in the same way. She gave birth to son Archie in May.

“I’ve actually been joking in the past few weeks, I had seen this documentary on Netflix about feminism and one of the things they said during pregnancy is, ‘I feel the embryonic kicking of feminism,’” she explained during an International Women’s Day panel in March. “I loved that, so boy or girl, or whatever it is, we hope that’s the case.”

The royal family’s recent trip to Africa left Queen Elizabeth wowed by her granddaughter-in-law. “She’s seeing a more mature, responsible side of Harry, and she’s really impressed with how Meghan’s upped her game,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month. “This is the real Meghan. It’s not an act.”

