



Quite the honor! It never hurts to have Queen Elizabeth on your side. A source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that Duchess Meghan has earned the royal’s respect.

The Duchess of Sussex’s recent trip to Africa has given her the chance to showcase her humanitarian side. It’s been an adventure for the royal family and the queen is thrilled, the insider tells Us. “She’s seeing a more mature, responsible side of Harry, and she’s really impressed with how Meghan’s upped her game.”

The Suits alum’s efforts have been well-received. “This is the real Meghan,” adds the source. “It’s not an act. And while she’ll never replace Diana, she’s determined to follow in her footsteps.”

Even from the very start, the Queen Elizabeth, 93, had given her stamp of approval to the American actress, 38, who wed Prince Harry in May 2018. Meghan “quickly demonstrated that she is intelligent, polite and keen to learn,” a source previously told Us, adding that her “enthusiasm toward living a life of service and humanitarianism excites the queen and it’s just the type of vim and vigor she likes to see in someone.”

With reporting by Brody Brown and Natalie Posner

