



There’s always time for one more joke! Suits once again made light of Duchess Meghan’s ascension since starring on the show during its Wednesday, September 25, series finale.

The USA drama poked fun at Prince Harry, in particular, ahead of Louis’ (Rick Hoffman) wedding to Sheila (Rachael Harris). The attorney dressed in quite the formal getup for his big day, causing his best pal, Harvey (Gabriel Macht), to call out the wardrobe choice.

“Wait a second. Are you wearing a morning coat?” Harvey asked, to which Louis hastily replied, “Of course I’m wearing a morning coat. Frankly, I’m disappointed you’re not.”

After some friendly banter, Harvey jokingly told him, “Louis, you’re not the prince of England.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Harvey reflected on key moments in the firm’s history as he and Donna (Sarah Rafferty) — newlyweds themselves! — prepared to move to Seattle and join Mike (Patrick J. Adams) and Rachel’s (Meghan) company. The montage paid tribute to the original cast member turned Duchess of Sussex and included Rachel finding out Mike was not a lawyer, crying on Donna’s shoulder, comforting Louis and greeting Mike upon his release from prison.

The show already made a nod to Meghan, 38, during season 9. When Mike was asked how Rachel was doing in the August 14 episode, he responded, “If I told you how good, you probably wouldn’t believe me.”

The retired actress made her debut as Rachel in the series premiere, which aired in June 2011. She and Adams, 38, left the show together at the end of season 7. Her final episode bowed in April 2018, weeks before her wedding to Harry, 35.

Creator Aaron Korsh explained his decision to not give Meghan the option of appearing in the series finale in some fashion. “I thought about asking, and I thought about even using audio footage that we have to come up with something, and in the end, I didn’t ask,” he told Deadline after the episode. “I just thought, I’m going to respect her new life and not put her in the position of having to ask. We decided not to put her in that position so I never asked.”

Meanwhile, the duchess spent finale day carrying out royal engagements with Harry and son Archie, 4 months, during their visit to South Africa.

