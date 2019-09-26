



Moving forward. After nine seasons, Suits signed off with a beautiful finale on Wednesday, September 25, which featured the return of Patrick J. Adams‘ Mike Ross. However, Mike’s wife, Rachel Zane, famously portrayed by Duchess Meghan, did not appear. She didn’t turn down the chance to make a cameo, though — she just never got a call.

“I thought about asking, and I thought about even using audio footage that we have to come up with something, and in the end, I didn’t ask,” creator Aaron Korsh told Deadline following the finale. “I just thought, I’m going to respect her new life and not put her in the position of having to ask. We decided not to put her in that position so I never asked.”

However, Rachel was still a large part of the montage at the end of the episode, since she was a huge part of the show.

“I am a nostalgic person. We talked about it. We weren’t sure it would work, and we weren’t sure how much to put in,” the writer added. “There were certain people that thought we shouldn’t do it. I was open to hearing that maybe we shouldn’t do it because we did have a lot of endings. All those people, when they actually saw it, decided they wanted it in. They liked it. Even though Harvey (Gabriel Macht) was not present for every single scene in this flashback, the idea is that Harvey is in his office, thinking about his time in the firm, about all that he has been through over all of the years. For me, it adds to the good vibe of the show.”

The retired actress, 38, starred in the series for the first seven seasons, exiting in April 2018 following her engagement to Prince Harry. Adams, 38, also left the show after their characters got married. However, he returned for the final season, even making a joke about his wife’s absence in an earlier episode. When asked how Rachel was doing, he told Katrina (Amanda Schull), “Good. In fact, if I told you how good you probably wouldn’t believe me.”

Ahead of the finale, the Clara star shared a slew of throwback photos from the past nine years, including many behind-the-scenes shots of filming with the now-Duchess of Sussex. He captioned the Instagram photos, “The best family you can ask for.”

