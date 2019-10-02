



An unbreakable bond! Since touching down in Africa for their royal tour, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s relationship has been stronger than ever.

“It’s brought Harry and Meghan even closer,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly of the couple’s trip with their 4-month-old son, Archie. “They’re calling it a life-changing experience.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Cape Town, South Africa, on September 23 to kick off their jam-packed first official tour as a family of three, spanning 10 days, four countries and 35 engagements. Meghan, 38, remained in South Africa with Archie for much of the trip, while Harry, 35, visited countries including Botswana, Angola and Malawi for solo work.

“Meghan and Harry’s trip to Africa was better than they could’ve ever imagined,” the source tells Us.

Archie made his first appearance of the excursion on September 25 when his parents met anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe. The Suits alum joked during the meeting that the toddler “likes to flirt” and “knows exactly what’s going on.”

Harry and Meghan tied the knot in May 2018 and welcomed their son a year later.

