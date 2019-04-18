Showing Us her philanthropic side! The Royal Family Channel has released never-before-seen footage of Duchess Meghan traveling to India in January 2017, just nine months before announcing her engagement to Prince Harry.

The Suits alum, 37, partnered with World Vision during her time starring on the hit USA Network series. She embarked on a humanitarian aid trip to Rwanda in 2016 and then visited Delhi and Mumbai the next year.

Meghan is all smiles in the video as she explains her passion for improving womens’ access to education in India. “What we’ve found is that enrollment at this school went up three times as much once the latrines were built, so that girls had access to clean hygiene and bathroom facilities while they’re at school,” she said while the camera showed shots of her placing a bindi on her forehead and painting with the students.

The former lifestyle blogger also planted flowers with young girls and laughed as she watered the plants. She flashed a peace sign as she chanted “girl power” with the enthusiastic group.

The Duchess of Sussex reflected on her travels in March 2017 in an article for Time magazine and opened up about her advocacy work to promote gender equality.

“During my time in the field, many girls shared that they feel embarrassed to go to school during their periods, ill-equipped with rags instead of pads, unable to participate in sports, and without bathroom availability to care for themselves, they often opt to drop out of school entirely,” she wrote. “Beyond India, in communities all over the globe, young girls’ potential is being squandered because we are too shy to talk about the most natural thing in the world.”

She added: “To that I say: We need to push the conversation, mobilize policy-making surrounding menstrual health initiatives, support organizations who foster girls’ education from the ground up and within our homes, we need to rise above our puritanical bashfulness when it comes to talking about menstruation.”

Meghan, who married Prince Harry in May 2018 and is currently expecting her first child with him, also opened up about the importance of feminism while speaking at an International Women’s Day panel in March 2019: “If things are wrong and there is a lack of justice and an inequality, someone needs to say something — and why can’t it be you?”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!