How Duchess Meghan Will Address Female Issues on International Women’s Day

The future is female! Duchess Meghan will rely on her feminist roots to celebrate International Women’s Day on Friday, March 8.

Kensington Palace announced on Friday, March 1, that the Duchess of Sussex, 37, will participate in a group discussion orchestrated by Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

The event, which is set to take place at King’s College London, “will bring together a special panel of female thought-leaders and activists to discuss a range of issues affecting women today,” according to the palace’s official Twitter account.

Meghan will address a variety of topics during the discussion, including inequality in the workplace, access to education and the positive repercussions of more opportunities for women.

The royal will be joined by The Circle founder Annie Lennox, Gurls Talk founder Adwoa Aboah, former Australian prime minister Julia Gillard, Let Us Learn founder Chrisann Jarrett and Campaign for Female Education executive director Angeline Murimirwa. Each of the women has connections to organizations which seek to empower women and young girls.

“Some of the things Meghan wants to do, specifically when it comes to communication, will break from tradition,” a source told Us Weekly in February. “She wants to have a direct voice to have more impact.”

Meghan, who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry, has been open about her support for feminism. “You will hear people saying they are helping women find their voices. I fundamentally disagree with that because women don’t need to find their voices,” the Suits alum said during a February 2018 Royal Foundation forum. “They need to be empowered to use [their voices] and people need to be urged to listen. Right now, with so many campaigns like #MeToo and #TimesUp, there’s no better time to continue to shine a light on women feeling empowered and people supporting them.”

Before she met her future husband, the former UN Women advocate declared in a 2015 speech, “I am proud to be a woman and a feminist.”

Last year, Harry, 34, and Meghan traveled to Birmingham, England, on International Women’s Day to visit a school where girls were encouraged to pursue STEM opportunities.

The former actress’ passion for women’s issues also bleeds into her royal duties. She made her first official stop at her patronage Smart Works, which helps unemployed women prepare to reenter the job market, in January.

