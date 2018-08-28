He’s got her back. Duchess Meghan’s onscreen dad, Wendell Pierce, is giving some fatherly advice to her real father, Thomas Markle.

Pierce, 54, who played Robert Zane on the hit USA series Suits shared some wise words for the 74-year-old former lighting director in an interview with The Telegraph published on Tuesday, August 28.

“If you care about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, then that should be first and foremost in your mind before you say anything,” The Odd Couple actor said when asked about Markle. “If you love your daughter, just love your daughter. It’s not for public consumption.”

Markle has been making headlines since days before the royal wedding when he was caught in a staged photo scandal. He later claimed to have suffered a heart attack and was unable to attend the May 19 nuptials.

Most recently, Markle spoke out in an interview with The Sun where he referred to the British royal family as “cult-like — like Scientology — because they are secretive.”

He added that “they are either like Scientologists or the Stepford family,” saying “if they hear anybody say anything they just lock the doors. They need to speak up!”

Pierce also opened up about a sweet moment he shared with the Duchess while filming the episode where her character, Rachel, gets married.

“We had a moment I cherish,” he gushed. “I was sitting with Meghan in her wedding dress, as we waited for a set-up. We were alone. I said to her, ‘Your life is going to change. It’s going to be amazing and I’m very happy for you but I want you to know that I’m your friend, and no matter where you are or what’s going on – if the fishbowl that you’re in ever starts getting to you – you can call me’.”

Though Meghan wasn’t engaged to Prince Harry at the time, Pierce recalls that “from the increased security I saw around her, I figured something might happen.”

For the latest celebrity news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “In Case You Missed Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!