One big happy — and growing — family! Derick Dillard, Jessa Seewald and more members of the Duggar family took to social media to congratulate Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo on their pregnancy news.

“Congratulations Jinger and Jeremy on expecting your first child! We are so excited for y’all and know you’ll make excellent parents! Israel and Sam are getting 43% more cousins in 2018 and they be excited like WOOO!!! 😆👍🏼🤗🤠,” Dillard captioned a photo of his sister-in-law and her husband on Wednesday, January 3, via Instagram.

Seewald also took to Instagram to comment on her family’s baby news. As Us Weekly exclusively revealed last month, Joseph and Kendra Duggar are expecting their first child together. Joy-Anna Duggar is also pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Austin Forsyth.

“3 weddings in less than a year’s time, with @jeremy_vuolo & @jingervuolo, @austinandjoyforsyth, Joe & Kendra!” the mother of two wrote. “3 new babies (all boys) born in 2017, Henry, Samuel & Mason! And now… 3 new babies due in 2018! Boys or girls, what are your guesses?”

The Duggars’ cousin, Amy, also chimed in, tweeting, “Love you Jinger! Couldn’t be happier for you and Jeremy! @jingervuolo.”

Us exclusively revealed in the latest issue that Jinger is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

“The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage,” the duo told Us. “We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!”

Counting On returns to TLC on Monday, February 26.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!