What trouble in paradise? Golfer Dustin Johnson and fiancée Paulina Gretzky have seemingly gotten past a rough patch in their relationship.

The 29-year-old model took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, November 3, to share a sweet photo of herself and her beau.

Gretzky simply added a heart emoji to the pic that shows her with her hands placed on the chest of the 34-year-old PGA champ as she gazes at him adoringly. Johnson, for his part, could be seen grinning ear-to-ear in the shot as he looked directly at the camera.

Johnson and Gretzky — who got engaged in August 2013 — sparked speculation that they had split earlier this year when the bride-to-be wiped her Instagram page clean of any photos of her longtime love in September.

The following week, the athlete took to Twitter to address the rumors.

“Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family,” Johnson tweeted. “Thank you for your love and support.”

The cryptic social media move came shortly after The Sun alleged that the golfer had cheated on Gretzky with Yassie Safai, a woman who supposedly belongs to the same country club in California as the two. Safai denied the claims in an Instagram post.

“My world has been turned upside down. … I am not in a relationship with Dustin Johnson. Nor have we had any prior relationship,” Safai wrote at the time. “I met Dustin Johnson at Sherwood country club. I have run into him at Sherwood maybe 4 times … I have never met Paulina Gretzky and do not know the Gretzky family, but again, I am sure they are great people.”

Gretzky and Johnson share two sons: Tatum, 3, and River, 1.

