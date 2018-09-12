Heading for splitsville? Dustin Johnson addressed rumors that he and his fianceé, Paulina Gretzky, broke up after she deleted all the photos of the pro golfer on her Instagram.

“Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family,” Johnson, 34, tweeted on Tuesday, September 11. “Thank you for your love and support.”

Johnson and Gretzky, the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, got engaged in August 2013. The duo share two sons: Tatum, 3, and River, 15 months.

The 29-year-old model wiped all of the photos of herself and Johnson off Instagram earlier this week. She does, however, still follow the athlete on the social media platform. Johnson, who typically posts about golf, last shared a photo with his longtime love in January.

“🏆 @paulinagretzky,” he captioned a solo shot of Gretzky after he won the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

The Sun alleged that Johnson was unfaithful to Gretzky with a woman named Yassie Safai, who allegedly belongs to the same California country club as the couple. She denied ever having a relationship with the PGA golfer in a statement on Instagram.

“My world has been turned upside down. … I am not in a relationship with Dustin Johnson. Nor have we had any prior relationship,” Safai wrote on Tuesday. “I met Dustin Johnson at Sherwood country club. I have run into him at Sherwood maybe 4 times … I have never met Paulina Gretzky and do not know the Gretzky family, but again, I am sure they are great people.”

Gretzky revealed back in 2014 that she met Johnson through her mother, Janet Jones.

“She told Dustin about her daughter, blah-blah-blah, and invited him to the house that night,” she told Golf Digest at the time. “So I show up looking like a complete ragamuffin and here’s this really cute guy. I didn’t stay long, but he was such a gentleman, so endearing. He’s always been that way to me. We exchanged numbers, and here we are.”

