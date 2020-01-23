Love in the 21st century! Dustin Lynch met his girlfriend, Kelli Seymour, on Instagram — and their relationship started with a very simple direct message.

“Believe it or not, we recently looked and I simply said, ‘Hey’ and threw up a big smiley-face emoji,” the country star, 34, told Us Weekly exclusively in a new interview. “It worked. What a line!”

Lynch recalled wanting “to come off witty and funny” during his first exchange with the Los Angeles-based model, 27, explaining that showing personality over text can be hard at first.

Clearly, Seymour was impressed with the “Ridin’ Roads” singer considering they’ve been a couple for more than a year now.

“Gosh, we’ve been on so many awesome vacations,” Lynch told Us when asked how he and the Mississippi native celebrated their first anniversary. “We’ve just been blessed [with] the way touring has worked out. That’s what we love to do. We love to go explore and do new things.”

In fact, Seymour plans to follow the entertainer on his Stay Country tour, which kicks off in Detroit on January 30 and stops at cities across the U.S. through March.

“She’ll come out on the road when she can,” Lynch told Us. “That’s what’s so much fun about touring. Having someone to tour with now and having Kelli there, it’s kind of an excuse to go explore. You know, if I’m alone … there’s only so much fun you can have.”

The CMT Music Award nominee’s upcoming tour supports his new album, Tullahoma, which includes several songs that were inspired by his romance.

“All the emotions of a relationship and falling in love with someone and then getting to travel the world and make memories, it’s something that I’ve never been able to draw from before,” he told Us. “It’s kind of opened this new chapter of vocabulary, if you will.”

Lynch and Seymour made their red carpet debut as a couple at the CMA Awards in November 2019, one year after their first date.

Watch the video above for more details about their relationship!

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi