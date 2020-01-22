Dustin Lynch Says Thomas Rhett’s Daughters Dressed Him Like a Princess

Thomas Rhett’s daughters get what they want — which is why Dustin Lynch let them dress him like a princess.

“His girls, they run the show,” the “Ridin’ Roads” singer, 34, told Us Weekly exclusively of Willa, 4, and Ada, 2, on Tuesday, January 21. “Thomas does [dress up backstage with them.] They dress me up too.”

The Tennessee native told Us that things were different when he toured with Luke Bryan, who shares Thomas, 11, and Tatum, 9, with his wife, Caroline Boyer.

“Luke would have his kids out, but they’re young boys, so [there was] roughhousing backstage,” the Lipscomb University graduate explained. “Luke is an absolute riot of a guy, and the sweetest man on Earth. Doors always open with Luke. We had some crazy wild times. That’s the craziest tour I’ve been a part of. He and his crew are out of control.”

As for Rhett, 29, Lynch had a “fun” time touring with the “Die a Happy Man” singer because they “kind of grew up in Nashville [together], in a sense.” Lynch told Us, “We got our first songs and deals and everything at the same time, so that connection was real.”

The Georgia native adopted Willa in August 2017 and welcomed Ada three months later. In July, he and his wife, Lauren Akins, announced that they are expecting their third child. “We decided we didn’t have enough princess dresses around the house so we’re adding another Akins baby girl to the family early next year,” the former nurse, 30, captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “Despite Thomas Rhett’s initial shock, we are absolutely over the moon for our baby girl! Our girls cannot wait to meet their little sister.”

His daughters don’t just love dressing their dad — and his friends — up in princess dresses, but they often wear gowns themselves. When Rhett performed at the American Music Awards in November, the little ones jumped up and down while watching on TV in blue dresses.

Lynch released his latest album, Tullahoma, on Friday, January 17.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi