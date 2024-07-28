Dutch volleyball player Steven van de Velde’s debut at the 2024 Summer Olympics was met with audible boos from the crowd.

29-year-old Van de Velde, who was convicted for the rape of a 12-year-old girl in 2016, drew jeers and scattered applause as he walked into the Eiffel Tower Stadium for his first beach volleyball match on Sunday, July 28. Footage from the match showed the athlete raising his arm to the crowd as he walked onto the sandy court. He and his teammate Matthew Immers lost their opening doubles match to Italy.

Per The New York Times, a then-19-year-old Van de Velde was sentenced to four years in prison after he admitted to three counts of rape in 2016. He was released in 2017 after serving just 13 months of his sentence. He resumed competing the same year as his release.

The Dutch Olympic Committee (NOC) said van de Velde had undergone a “specialist treatment program” and met the requirements to resume competition after a conviction, according to BBC Sport.

Related: Every Medal Team USA Won at the 2024 Paris Olympics As Team USA takes on the 2024 Paris Olympics, the American athletes have already made an impression at the summer games. The 2024 Olympics kicked off on Friday, July 26, with an illustrious opening ceremony that took place entirely outdoors on the River Seine and featured performances from the likes of Celine Dion and Lady […]

Van de Velde’s inclusion in the Netherlands’ Olympic team caused some backlash leading up to the Paris Games, with a Change.org petition calling for his disqualification garnering over 100,000 signatures.

“We are deeply aware that the renewed publicity about Steven van de Velde is causing a lot of emotion, which we fully understand, as the events at that time were very serious,” the NOC said in a statement defending its decision, according to The New York Times. “A lot has happened since then. Steven served his sentence and has completed an extensive rehabilitation program with specialized professionals, including the probation service. Experts have concluded there is no risk of recidivism.”

The NOC also agreed to terms that van de Velde would be banned from talking to the media and would not stay inside the athletes’ village for the duration of the Games.

Related: Stars Who Love the Olympics Just like Us, many celebrities have been getting into the patriotic spirit as they watch the best-of-the-best athletes compete in the Olympics. Many spectators are in total awe of Simone Biles — known as the GOAT in gymnastics — including one of her own Team USA athletes, climber Brooke Raboutou. “I’ve always been very inspired […]

During a press conference on Saturday, July 27, International Olympic Committee spokesperson Mark Adams shared that while the IOC was not “comfortable and happy” with the situation, the Dutch Committee had performed its due diligence.

“We have made it clear we have been in long conversations with the Dutch National Olympic Committee. A crime occurred 10 years ago, a great deal of rehabilitation has taken place and strong safeguarding is in place,” Adams said, per Reuters. “The athlete is not even staying in village. We feel the NOC have explained their decision. Comfortable and happy, characterize it how you want, but the statement that they have given to us is correct and we will continue with the situation as it is.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).