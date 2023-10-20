Dwayne Johnson just got a new wax figure in Paris — but fans think the artists were looking at the wrong celebrity while making it.

The Musée Grévin debuted the waxwork on Monday, October 16, and since then social media posts about the figure have been inundated with comments about how little it resembles Johnson, 51.

“That’s not the Rock that’s the Pebble,” quipped one social media user in the comments section of the museum’s upload. Another confused observer added, “Yikes! That is not the Rock, maybe his stuntman lol.”

Other fans thought the figure looked less like Johnson and more like one of his Fast and Furious costars. “That’s Vin ‘The Rock’ Diesel,” quipped one Instagram commenter. Other popular comparisons included Pitbull and Mr. Clean.

Us Weekly staffers, meanwhile, have described the wax figure as “bald John Cena,” “Dwayne Johnson as a Transformers character” and “buff Dr. Evil.”

On a more serious note, some critics questioned the waxwork’s skin tone, noting that Johnson is of Samoan descent. “They whitewashed the Rock,” tweeted one observer, while another fan joked, “I smell that the Rock is cooking without seasonings.”

Johnson, for his part, has not spoken out about the new exhibit.

Earlier this year, Johnson surprised Fast and Furious fans by making a post-credits cameo appearance in Fast X, which hit theaters in May. Johnson reprised his role as Luke Hobbs after sitting out for 2021’s F9. He had previously declared that he wouldn’t return to the franchise because of a falling out with Diesel, 56.

“I’ve wished them well,” Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021. “I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast and Furious movies they do that will be without me.”

In June, however, Johnson confirmed that he’ll be making a bigger comeback in future Fast movies — and that he and Diesel have settled their differences.

“It has been so incredibly personally gratifying and satisfying and exciting to see your reaction around the world,” he said in an Instagram video after his initial return made headlines. “Despite us having our differences, me and Vin, we’ve been like brothers for years, and despite our differences, when you lead with — No. 1, resolve — but also you think about the future and plans that are much bigger than ourselves. Those bigger plans are the build-outs. They are the North Star.”