He’s “The Man!” Dwayne Johnson said it was a “pleasure” to work with Taylor Swift on her new music video — and is already planning their next project!

The Grammy winner, 30, celebrated the release of the video for “The Man” on Thursday, February 27, and thanked the Moana star, 47, for playing a special role in the visual.

“Just sitting here pondering how happy I am that The Man music video is OUT,” Swift tweeted on Thursday. “I want to say thank you to so many people – Gotta thank @TheRock for voicing The Man and for being so supportive of my music for years (and now my directorial debut!)”

The former professional wrestler was quick to send love back to the “You Need to Calm Down” artist, congratulating her for taking the project into her own hands.

“Congrats my friend! 👏🏾🙌🏾 My pleasure to voice THE MAN,” he replied. “What a transformation and more importantly, great message about women’s equality and the importance of straight up being kind and good to people. Next we sing our duet. You bring the guitar, I’ll bring the tequila.”

Johnson helped bring the titular “man” to life in Swift’s powerful video, lending his voice to the songwriter’s male alter-ego. After undergoing a dramatic transformation, the “Delicate” singer appears as an entitled, reckless man who faces no consequences — even on his worst behavior.

It doesn’t take long to realize that “The Man” was inspired by Swift’s public feud with Scooter Braun, who acquired the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer’s master recordings after taking over her former label, Big Machine Records. In June 2019, the Nashville native accused the businessman, 38, of “incessant manipulative bullying” over the course of her career.

“Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy,” Swift wrote in a lengthy Tumblr post. “Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it. This is my worst case scenario. This is what happens when you sign a deal at fifteen to someone for whom the term ‘loyalty’ is clearly just a contractual concept. And when that man says ‘Music has value’, he means its value is beholden to men who had no part in creating it.”