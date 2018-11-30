Yep, that totally happened! Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson confirmed that John Krasinski sent him nude photos while working out at the Fast and the Furious star’s famed traveling gym, The Iron Paradise.

“I told @johnkrasinski when you use my gym, send me a pic of you getting after it. I soon realized he and I had two VERY different meanings of ‘getting after it,’” Johnson, 46, tweeted on Thursday, November 29. “Unfortunately, I can never un-see a naked Krasinski.”

Krasinski, 39, revealed a day earlier that he got super personal with the semi-retired wrestler via text after Johnson filmed a movie, Jungle Cruise, with the Office alum’s wife, Emily Blunt.

“Emily just did a movie with him and I said, ‘Could I ever work out at your place?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, no problem!’” Krasinski explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “And then I met the producer for dinner the next night, and he said, ‘You know no human being has ever been in that gym? Will you report back and tell me what it is?’”

The A Quiet Place director described walking into the gym and seeing about “40 pieces of equipment that I’ve never seen in my life.” But as time passed, he said he became “more and more comfortable” — almost too comfortable.

“I send him pictures as I leave the gym and I was like, ‘Hey, man, thanks for a great workout. Uh, feeling real comfortable, real at home, and didn’t feel like I needed to wear clothes,’” Krasinski said with a laugh. “And he loves that. He loves when you get, like, really intimate sweat on all his equipment. And this is a bad place to tell him that I never washed the equipment ever. Never. No, no, that’s his job.”

After The Rock confirmed Krasinski’s story on Thursday, Ellen DeGeneres jokingly tweeted at him, “You’ve never invited me to your gym and I send you nude photos all the time.” Johnson responded, “One of the MANY reasons she’s the GOAT [Greatest of All Time].” The TV host, 60, made sure to get in the last word with one final reply: “Well I think you’re the LAMB. The Loveliest Altogether Muscle Bro.”

