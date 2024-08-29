Alfonso Ribeiro is looking forward to another year of cohosting Dancing With the Stars alongside Julianne Hough.

“I can’t wait to tackle that stage with Julianne. The both of us together — especially over the last year — we’ve gotten to be really close friends, and we enjoy working with each other,” Ribeiro, 52, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, August 27, while promoting his partnership with Bob Evans. “I think it’s going to be a magical season for the both of us.”

Ribeiro won season 19 of DWTS alongside partner Witney Carson in 2014 before returning to cohost season 31 with Tyra Banks in 2022. Hough, 36, took over for Banks, 50, for season 32 in 2023. Although winning the mirrorball trophy was exciting, Ribeiro is happy to be in his hosting era.

“I like hosting because that job gets to come back every year. Competing, you get one shot at it,” he said. “I love this job. Becoming a host has been, truly, I think what I was destined to do from the beginning. I think all the other jobs I’ve done in my life kind of led up to me becoming a host and allowing me to do that specific job.”

Ribeiro added that he loves being part of “the highs and lows” and getting to “really connect with the pros and the celebrities” throughout the competition. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum is looking forward to the season 33 cast reveal and approves of the first casting announcement: Olympic gymnast and pommel horse specialist Stephen Nedoroscik.

“So excited to have him,” Ribeiro said of Nedoroscik, 25. “Every year it’s always a great cast.”

One fun aspect of Ribeiro’s hosting job is that his family gets to watch him in action.

“My wife [Angela Unkrich] comes to pretty much every dancing show,” he said. “We used to go together when I was [an audience member] between winning the show and becoming a part of the show. We would go and just sit in the audience and enjoy the show.”

Ribeiro’s four kids — daughter Sienna, 21, whom he shares with ex-wife Robin Stapler, and sons Alfonso Jr., 10, and Anders, 9, and daughter Ava, 9, whom he shares with Unkrich — also make appearances in the ballroom.

“It’s great to see them in the audience. It’s nice for me to show them what I do,” the actor said. “When I’m at home, I’m just dad. I’m not Alfonso Ribeiro, the host, whatever — I’m just dad. And so it’s nice when I can kind of just show them, ‘This is what Daddy does.’”

Despite his busy schedule, Ribeiro’s priority is “always family first.” When it comes to hosting family gatherings, like a Labor Day cookout, he loves the convenience and quality of Bob Evans food.

“Bob Evans Baked Macaroni and Cheese is always a great Labor Day meal that everyone’s going to love, and you can do anything you want with it. You can put bacon in it, you can add whatever you want in it,” said Ribeiro. “I think the key always is being able to get it done quickly, easy. If you need to make more, you can do it quickly. And obviously, the Bob Evans side [dishes], you can make it in 10 minutes … but you’re not lowering your quality of taste and enjoyment. [It’s] all about the people that you have over and sharing a good day and [the] support of your family and friends.”

Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars premieres on ABC and Disney+ Tuesday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Sarah Jones