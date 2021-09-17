Inside DWTS’ Gleb’s Birthday Celebrations With GF Elena Belle

Don’t worry if you didn’t get an invite to Dancing With the Stars’ Gleb Savchenko‘s birthday party. He’s sharing all the details from his celebration with new girlfriend Elena Belle exclusively with Us Weekly.

The professional dancer celebrated his 38th birthday on Thursday, September 16, with the Swedish model, 36, and his eldest daughter, Olivia, 10, whom he shares with his estranged wife, Elena Samodanova. The three dined at Nusr-Et Steakhouse and “indulged in a nice steak,” a source told Us.

Savchenko’s lady love brought him to a restaurant owned by Salt Bae, where they dined on wagyu tomahawk steak, which the dancer confirmed is as good as it sounds.

“Elena and my daughter Olivia made my birthday very special, I felt very loved,” Savchenko told Us exclusively on Friday, September 17. “Elena sent a cake with a special message. She’s the sweetest! Also, my fans sent me so many amazing messages. I really appreciated it.”

He shared a close-up video of the black and gold three-tier cake she sent him on Instagram. The pastry had a sweet message written on it: “You’re the king of my heart.” It’s only fitting that the top tier of the cake was made to look like a crown and the clip featured the sounds of 50 Cent’s unofficial birthday anthem “In Da Club.”

While the dancer wasn’t in “da club” for his big 3-8, he was treated to quite a show thanks to flaming drinks and steak cutting theatrics at viral meme-lord Salt Bae’s place.

Belle also shared a video via her Instagram Story of Savchenko blowing out his birthday candles before blowing a few air kisses her way. That wasn’t the DWTS star’s only birthday surprise, though. The model also gifted him an all-black Louis Vuitton backpack, which he showed off on Instagram alongside a sweet thank you. The heart emoji really says it all.

Perhaps the most unexpected birthday message he received was from his ex. Samodanova posted a clip of the pro dancing the Argentine tango on season 28 of DWTS. “Happy birthday,” she wrote via her Instagram Story, which he reposted to his own account.

The former couple announced their split in November 2020 after 14 years of marriage. Us broke the news last month that Savchenko and Belle were dating after meeting earlier this summer. The two “bonded over their love of fitness and wellness and being single parents,” the insider told Us. Now the couple appears to be bonding over big birthday celebrations.

Reporting by Diana Cooper