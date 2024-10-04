Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader’s flirty Dancing With the Stars chemistry continues to heat up — both in and out of the ballroom.

Nader, 28, posted a flirty TikTok video with Savchenko, 41, on Thursday, October 3, with the caption, “Got a dance to learn!!!”

In the clip, the supermodel jokingly lip-synched to the viral sound “I would check myself into a mental hospital today but I have things to do” while standing in front of a black car. In the reflection of the black vehicle, Savchenko is seen rubbing his hand on Nader’s butt.

By the end of the clip, Savchenko moved his head closer to Nader’s cheek as she rested her hand on his chin.

Related: Every Time ‘DWTS’ Partners Have Defended Their Onstage Chemistry Many Dancing With the Stars contestants have such a palpable connection on the dance floor that fans start to speculate whether those bonds extend to real life. “We really do get on and have great chemistry, which made this dance so much easier,” Emma Slater told Us Weekly in September 2022 after DWTS host Alfonso […]

Savchenko and Nader’s playful PDA sparked an onslaught of fan reactions.

“His hand placement, like, HELLO,” one TikTok user wrote as another added, “Mama, a Gleb fondling your booty cheeks behind u.”

A third fan chimed in, “She knew what she was doing with this one.”

Savchenko and Nader’s relationship status first raised eyebrows as she appeared to kiss the Russian dancer in a video package that aired during the September 24 episode. Nader later down-played the moment in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“I kiss everyone I know. All my friends,” she told Us late last month. “I love to kiss, so, like, don’t take it to heart. Don’t take offense. It’s just a peck.”

Days later, a source confirmed to Us that the pair were “hooking up.”

“It’s casual for now, and they’re both just having fun,” the insider exclusively told Us.

Savchenko and Nader have not commented on their real-life relationship status, instead remaining focused on the ballroom competition.

“I wasn’t not happy with [our score of 20 out of 30]. I’m, like, a total perfectionist,” Nader admitted to Us after her week 2 quickstep. “I love high scores. But I’m really happy with our performance because we worked really hard this week. So, I think it showed on the dance floor.”

Judge Derek Hough had pointed out that the pair used a tango frame instead of one meant for the quickstep, leading to his scoring decision.

“I actually appreciate that he said that because we worked on it,” Savchenko told Us. “And because the first dance was the tango, the second dance was a quickstep. It’s a different hold. And, you know, I should have paid more attention to it. My bad.”

Savchenko is now teaching Nader how to rumba for Soul Train night on Tuesday, October 8. In a separate TikTok video, Nader showed off one of their lifts, in which she sat facing Savchenko while on his shoulders.

Fellow DWTS competitor Reginald VelJohnson, meanwhile, was dumbfounded by the move. According to a social media reaction video posted by his dance partner, Emma Slater, VelJohnson’s eyes went wide seeing how Nader and Savchenko moved.

Dancing With the Stars airs simultaneously on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes are available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ the next day.