Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko have quickstepped into a tryst.
The season 33 Dancing With the Stars partners are “hooking up,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, adding, “It’s casual for now, and they’re both just having fun.”
Nader, a model best known for her appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and Savchenko, now in his 11th season on the dance competition show, have stirred speculation about their relationship status given their increasingly flirty behavior with one another.
Fuel was added to the fire when a TikTok of the pair kissing backstage at the show started circulating earlier this week.
“Brooks and Gleb have been very flirtatious from the beginning of rehearsals,” the source explains. “They aren’t dating, but they’re enjoying spending time together and getting to know each other.”
After the duo performed a tango to Britney Spears’ “Piece of Me” during the first week of competition on September 17, Nader, 28, exclusively told Us Weekly that their palpable chemistry was the real deal.
“I think that when you have that energy in real life, it’s easy to bring it to the dance floor every week,” Nader said.
She added, “That will be a theme throughout the season. But it’s a huge bonus to actually really be into your partner. You have to be with this person sweaty and on top of them all day for five hours. Every day — not just show day. So it’s kind of nice that you like each other.”
Savchenko, 41, told Us that he and Nader bonded “over TikToks,” which the pair routinely share on Nader’s account to her nearly 100,000 followers.
“We started doing a lot of TikToks,” Savchenko said. “We were like, ‘Why don’t we just do it?’ And then we were killing it so hard.”
During the second week of competition, judge Carrie Ann Inaba made note of a steamy near-kiss during the couple’s rehearsal before they performed a quickstep to Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5.”
“I kiss everyone I know,” Nader exclusively told Us Weekly after the fact. “All my friends. I love to kiss, so, like, don’t take it to heart. Don’t take offense. It’s just a peck.”
Savchenko agreed, saying, “She loves to kiss.”
Nader was previously married to Billy Haire before the couple announced their divorce in May after four years of marriage.
Savchenko was married to professional dancer Elena Samodanova for 14 years before they announced their divorce in 2020. The couple share daughters Olivia, 13, and Zlata, 7.