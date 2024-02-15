Dylan McDermott recently found himself in a hairy situation while he was overseas with his two daughters.

“I try to take them somewhere every year that they haven’t been, so we decided on Paris,” McDermott, 62, recalled during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark, on Thursday, February 15.

The actor, who shares daughters Colette, 27, and Charlotte Rose, 18, with ex-wife Shiva Rose, noted that while in the city of love, a chocolate croissant was first on his itinerary.

McDermott explained that he was especially excited to indulge in the sweet treat because it had been decades since he had actually had one. “This was extra special because it’s been 30 years [since I’ve eaten one], so I’ve been thinking about this moment for 30 years,” he said. “I was like, okay, I’m finally going to do it.”

However, things didn’t quite go as McDermott planned once he got to the bakery with his family. “I walk in, a woman’s behind the counter, and I notice she has just a little bit of a hair growing out of her chin,” he explained to talk show hosts, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. “[Then], as I’m getting the croissant, I see that it dislodges from her chin and I watch it spin onto my croissant.”

McDermott said he couldn’t believe what happened and ‘immediately walked out’ without ever taking a bite of the pastry.

Upon hearing about the gross incident, Consuelos, 52, appeared disgusted. Ripa, 53, said she would have no issue with it if that happened to her. “That wouldn’t have stopped me,” she laughed. “I was like, waiting for the problem to happen.”

McDermott made sure to clarify that his story did have a happy ending as he eventually was able to get a delicious pastry – free from hair – while he was in France.

“It was fresh out of the oven. It was melted chocolate. It was flaky,” he told the hosts. “We had coffee on the sidewalk, I was in heaven.”

McDermott is currently promoting season 5 of his hit CBS series, FBI: Most Wanted where he plays supervisory special agent Remy Scott. He joined the cast during its third season in 2022 and has been one of the leading roles ever since.

While reflecting on his time there, he shared with Ripa and Consuelos that one of his favorite memories was when Colette appeared on one of the episodes as a college student who had ties to his task force’s latest case.

“One of the greatest days of my life was when my daughter guest starred on FBI: Most Wanted and I got to arrest her,” he joked of the season 4 episode.

As to whether or not she will guest star again in Season 5, McDermott said he “hoped so.”

Season 5 of FBI: Most Wanted airs on CBS Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.