When Eddie Redmayne’s email was hacked, legendary actor Warren Beatty lept into action to help.

Redmayne, 42, recently recalled to Seth Meyers that when his email was hacked, 87-year-old Beatty was one of many who received messages asking for financial assistance.

“I was actually in New York at the time and I had a big night the night before,” Redmayne began on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “I woke up in New York and I turned on my phone and I listened to this voicemail.”

“I turned to my wife [Hannah Bagshawe], and I said, ‘I think Warren Beatty has just left me a voicemail checking [if] I’m OK and whether I need money,’” Redmayne continued. “I was sort of hungover and trying to make sense of this thing.”

Per Redmayne, Beatty revealed in his message that he received a “very persuasive email” that insinuated that Redmayne was “stuck and needed [money].”

“To Warren’s incredible, generous credit, he was pretty much the only person who was kind enough to help to bail me out,” Redmayne added on Tuesday. “But like, to this day, that man has a great place in my heart.”

Jamie Dornan, who previously lived with Redmayne during their respective early careers, previously confirmed Beatty’s willingness to send the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them a check.

Related: Surprising Celeb BFFs Friends come in all shapes and sizes — but we were surprised to learn of these celeb friendships. Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg first connected in 2008 when Snoop appeared on Stewart’s show Martha. Their chemistry was easy to see and led to their own cooking show, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party. “This is magic right […]

“Eddie got scammed on his email and we all got emails saying, like, ‘Guys, I’m up against it here. I need some cash,’” Dornan said during a February appearance on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. “I think I’m OK to tell this. We all just got individual emails saying, ‘Guys, I need you to wire me some cash,’ and fair credit, Warren Beatty was like, ‘Whatever you need.’”

According to Dornan, the email scan occurred “just before [Beatty] read out the wrong name” at the 2017 Academy Awards. That March, Beatty presented Best Picture with his Bonnie and Clyde costar Faye Dunaway and incorrectly named La La Land as the winner. Moonlight actually received the honor.

“I want to tell you what happened. I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone La La Land,” Beatty later said on the broadcast, referring to Stone’s Best Actress win that year. “That’s why I took such a long look at Faye and at you. I wasn’t trying to be funny. This is Moonlight, the Best Picture.”

Stone, 35, later won her second Academy Award in March for her role in Poor Things.