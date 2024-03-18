Eiza González won’t date someone who hasn’t gone to therapy to address their personal issues.

The actress, 34, told InStyle in an interview published on Monday, March 18, that therapy is high up on her “list of non-negotiables” when looking for a potential partner.

“I’m not dating you,” González told the outlet, reflecting on how she was at first opposed to the idea of counseling. “I didn’t want to talk about my feelings, because I was in shock and I was traumatized, and I couldn’t bear the fact that my father had died.”

González, whose dad died in a motorcycle accident when she was 12, noted that “the introspective work is never-ending,” and she needed to “face the monster” in order to become the best version of herself.

Related: Eiza Gonzalez's Dating History: Timothee Chalamet, Maluma and More Enamored with Eiza! From her PDA with Liam Hemsworth to her romance with Jason Momoa, Eiza González‘s love life has been making headlines since her days as a telenovela star. Before scoring roles in English-language films including Baby Driver and Welcome to Marwen, the Mexican actress made a name for herself in the teen drama […]

“Everyone needs therapy,” she added. “Therapy is the most normal [thing]! The concept of this prefixed negative idea about therapy is nuts to me. I think therapy is just the healthiest thing anyone could do.”

González explained that when she catches feelings for someone, she falls “in love so deep,” which means it takes time for her to “get over” the end of a relationship.

“And the older I get, it’s harder for me because I don’t play around,” she said. “I go in and I give it all. I am not going to half-ass anything.”

When it comes to the type of person she’d be interested in, fellow movie stars might be off the table if they’re “never going to take a back step for me.”

“I’m going to have to follow them, and they’re sort of dictating the rhythm,” she explained. “You have kids … and this actor is getting paid $20 million, and you get $2 million. He’s going to be like, ‘Well, you can go do that movie.’”

The Godzilla vs. Kong star told InStyle that she is “happy with the people that I’ve brought into my life,” adding, “Shockingly, I like myself so much more physically right now than I did in my twenties. And a part of it, obviously, is maturing and accepting yourself and doing all the hard work, but I also think I look better. I actually think I’m aging into my looks in a way that I personally like.”

Related: Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues Demi Lovato, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jon Hamm, Carrie Fisher, and Ashley Judd are among the many celebrities who've admitted to struggling with depression, anxiety, or bipolar disorder

Before therapy raised a red flag, González previously revealed that one of her biggest turnoffs in a partner is untidiness.

“That’s a big dealbreaker for me,” she said during a 2021 interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “You’re in the relationship and then you start kind of living together, and you’re like, ‘Oh, wow, this is not gonna [work].’”

Over the years, González has been romantically linked to Liam Hemsworth, D.J. Cotrona, Maluma, Josh Duhamel and Timothée Chalamet. Us Weekly confirmed in May 2022 that González was “having fun” with Jason Momoa following his split from Lisa Bonet.

“It’s very casual. … Both of them are very attracted to each other and they’re seeing where things go,” an insider revealed at the time.