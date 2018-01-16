Eliza Dushku Thanks Supporters After Molestation Allegation

Eliza Dushku has thanked supporters in the wake of her molestation claims against stuntman Joel Kramer. As previously reported, the actress alleged in a Facebook post over the weekend that she was molested by Kramer while filming the 1994 film True Lies when she was 12 and he was 36.

“My heart goes out to the women who came forward today & to everyone here who has shared their powerful stories in recent days. Thank you for your bravery. We will walk through this in strength,” the Bring It On star, 37, wrote via Facebook on Monday, January 15. “And, from the deepest parts of my heart, thank you all for your unbelievable support.”

Several of Dushku’s former True Lies costars have reacted to her claims since the news broke. Jamie Lee Curtis, who played her mom in the movie, told the Huffington Post in an op-ed that Dushku had shared that story with her “privately a few years ago.” She added: “I was shocked and saddened then and still am today.”

Director James Cameron and former castmates Tom Arnold and Arnold Schwarzenegger have since spoken out as well. While speaking at a Television Critics Association event in Pasadena, California, on Saturday, Cameron told the audience that “there would have been no mercy” if he knew what was allegedly taking place on set.

Arnold reacted to his comments via Twitter soon after. “I promise you @JimCameron @Schwarzenegger @jamieleecurtis would’ve done something too. We all love & are proud of @elizadushku #metoo,” Arnold tweeted.

Schwarzenegger replied: “Tom, you bet your ass all of us would have done something. I’m shocked and saddened for Eliza but I am also proud of her – beyond being a great talent and an amazing woman, she is so courageous.”

Kramer, meanwhile, has denied the allegations. “This is all vile lies,” he told Us Weekly in a statement on Saturday. “She is painting me out to be a monster which I am not. You can talk to the stunt committee, I am getting texts right now saying, ‘We know you and we know this is not you.’ I mean, I am getting hate emails, my agent is getting hate emails, then the trolls out there, who knows what people will do? I am sick to my stomach about it. This hurts that somebody would do that.” Kramer added that he is now considering legal action.

