Jamie Lee Curtis, who played Eliza Dushku‘s mom in True Lies, offered her support to the star in the wake of her molestation claims against a stuntman on the 1994 film.

In an op-ed published by the Huffington Post on Sunday, January 14, Curtis, 59, revealed that Dushku “had shared that story with me privately a few years ago. I was shocked and saddened then and still am today.”

As previously reported, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum claimed in a lengthy Facebook post on Saturday, January 13, that she had been molested at the age of 12 by stunt coordinator Joel Kramer while working on the Arnold Schwarzenegger action flick.

Dushku, 37, also alleged that she was injured in a stunt gone wrong, breaking her ribs, on the same day that an adult female friend of hers confronted Kramer on the set about his alleged sexual assault.

“We’ve recently heard reports of agents abusing their young actor clients and now this story from Miss Dushku,” Curtis wrote. “What compounds the difficulty here is that the stunt coordinator in question was literally in charge of our lives, our safety. Stunts always require an enormous amount of trust and on that movie, in particular, we all were often suspended by wires and harnesses, very high in the air. In my case, I was suspended under a helicopter by a wire, holding onto the hand of the man who is now being accused of abuse.”

Writing that she hoped that new guidelines will be put in place to protect people, regardless of age, gender, race or job, Curtis added, “All of us must take some responsibility that the loose and relaxed camaraderie that we share with our young performers has carried with it a misguided assumption that they are adults in an adult world, capable of making adult choices.”

“Many of us involved in True Lies were parents,” she continued. “Jim [Cameron], Arnold and myself. Parents of daughters. What allegedly happened to Eliza, away from the safety net of all of us and our purview is a terrible, terrible thing to learn about and have to reconcile.”

“The truth will set us all free,” she concluded. “Hopefully that freedom will bring a new ability to call out abuse and, when that abuse occurs, to have swift and consistent action, so that no one again will have to wait 25 years for their truth to be heard.”

Kramer denied the allegations made against him in an interview with Us Weekly on Saturday, calling Dushku’s claims “vile lies” and insisting, “I never molested this young woman, ever.”

The stuntman was dropped by his agent, Worldwide Production Agency, on Sunday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“WPA has elected to part ways with Joel Kramer based on the allegations of misconduct now being reported,” the company’s president, Richard Caleel, said. “Such behavior is unacceptable and entirely at odds with the standards of conduct we demand of ourselves, and expect from our clients.”

As previously reported, True Lies director Cameron also spoke out about Dushku’s allegations, saying if he had known, “there would have been no mercy.”

Describing the actress as “very brave,” he said that what had allegedly happened to her was “just heartbreaking.”

Sue Booth-Forbes, who was Dushku’s legal guardian on the set, said in a statement to Deadline on Saturday that the actress “is telling the truth,” adding that she was on the set of the film for three weeks and reported Kramer’s misconduct but nothing happened.

“I was met with blank stares and had the sense that I wasn’t telling that person anything they didn’t already know,” she said.

Dushku’s True Lies costar Tom Arnold took to Twitter on Saturday to defend the actress, writing, “Of course I believe @elizadushku,” adding, “ @ elizadushku was a wonderful child and is an amazing woman. I [love] her. This makes me very angry & breaks my heart but I AM SO PROUD OF HER.”

@elizadushku was a wonderful child and is an amazing woman. I ❤️ her. This makes me very angry & breaks my heart but I AM SO PROUD OF HER. #MeToo #TimesUp https://t.co/INERQ3OwQM — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) January 13, 2018

