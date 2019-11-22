



Loud and proud. Elizabeth Banks is confident about her decisions and she doesn’t think she owes anyone an explanation for her choices — especially when it comes to family planning.

“Women’s reproductive issues were things you would whisper about in small circles,” Banks, 45, told Porter in an interview for their November cover story. “[Now], there’s #ShoutYourAbortion and IVF Facebook groups.”

The Charlie’s Angels creator revealed that due to a “broken belly” she was unable to carry her two children, Felix, 8, and Magnus, 7, or have them on her own.

“I definitely think I’m still judged for what I’ve done, and that people don’t understand my choices, but I don’t feel I owe anybody any explanation,” she told the magazine. “If my story helps people feel less alone on their journey, then I’m grateful for that.”

The producer, director and writer has had a supportive husband throughout her career and her reproductive journey, and it’s her relationship with her partner, Max Handelman, that she’s still most proud of.

“Twenty seven years. It’s the thing I’m most proud of,” she gushed. “I do think people grow together or they grow apart. We definitely grew together. We were constantly making decisions that kept us close.”

Banks admits that when Handelman, 46, left Wall Street and joined forces with her to create their own company, it made it possible to “combine our professional and personal goals.”

The Hunger Games star also noted that she is “a little traditional when it comes to marriage.” She added: “I think there are people that go into marriage thinking: ‘If it doesn’t work, I’ll get divorced.’ That’s not me. You’re going to have bad moments. You’ve committed to something. Do you value it or don’t you?”

Nearly three decades later, the duo own Brownstone Productions, founded in 2002, and have produced films including, the Pitch Perfect franchise and 2019’s Charlie’s Angels, as well as Hulu’s Shrill together.