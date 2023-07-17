Elizabeth Banks and husband Max Handelman‘s kids aren’t even teenagers yet, but she’s already making plans for her life after they leave the house.

“Existentially right now, I’m in a place where I’m like, ‘My kids are gone in 10 years,’ and when my kids are gone, I’m like, ‘How many drugs are we doing? How many orgies are we having?'” the actress, 49, joked during the Monday, July 17, episode of Dax Shepard‘s “Armchair Expert” podcast. “I’m gonna get f–king nuts. What’s left to protect at that point? I’m such a goody two-shoes.”

Banks and Handelman, 50, share sons Felix, 12, and Magnus, 10. Though the couple still have several more years with their sons under their roof, they recently got a taste of child-free life when they celebrated Handelman’s birthday with their “greatest best friends” — and no kids.

“I just did mushrooms for the first time. It was a delight,” Banks recalled of the party. “[I’m like,] ‘We’re getting old, let’s try stuff.’ I don’t have any FOMO, let me be clear. I did it. I’ve done it. … I fell on the dance floor at Madonna‘s house.”

Shepard, 48, said he was fully on board with Banks’ plan to go wild during middle age, but he offered some unsolicited advice for planning who to invite to any future orgies. “I’m gonna urge you to be very tactical about who you’re inviting to the orgy. Because you don’t want to tip your hand too much,” he advised, explaining that Banks shouldn’t open negotiations with her No. 1 choice. “Let’s say you want Chris Hemsworth to be at this orgy. … Your first pick should be your fourth pick.”

Banks, meanwhile, joked that it sounded like Shepard might be inviting himself to the party. “I feel like you’re coming,” she said. “The seed’s being planted right now!”

While Banks is looking forward to life after raising children, she noted that she’s “addicted” to her kids at the moment. “They’re amazing. I can’t wait to see what happens next. It’s gonna be hard and amazing,” she said. “I’m so excited to see all that play out. That’s [my] No. 1 priority.”

When it comes to her marriage, Banks is grateful that she and her husband — who’ve been together for 31 years — have such a sound connection.

“I also feel like what’s amazing about when you’re with someone this long is the level of trust is so deep that you can be like, ‘I wanna try some crazy s–t,'” she said. “Look, none of this could ever happen this way. I wanna remain open to experiences and not shut myself off from things forever. I want to keep expanding.”