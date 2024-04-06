Elizabeth Hurley said she and ex Hugh Grant used to bicker about what their future kids would look like.

While appearing on the Friday, April 5, episode of SiriusXM’s Radio Andy with host Andy Cohen, Hurley, 58, was asked if she had ever considered having children with Grant, 63, whom she dated from 1987 to 2000.

“Never,” she said. “You know, you think all that, but of course, had that happened I wouldn’t have [this] baby.” Hurley is referring to her son, Damian Hurley, 22, who she shares with businessman Stephen Bing.

“You can never regret anything that didn’t happen,” she continued. “Of course, we used to think about it because we used to fight all day. We used to look in the mirror next to each other and say, ‘It’d have to be my eyes.’ ‘No, my eyes.’ ‘Your hair.’ ‘No, my hair!’ … So we used to bicker for hours about who would look like who. And of course, none of his children look like him, as it happens.”

Damian replied, laughing, “I do, bizarrely.”

Related: Elizabeth Hurley’s Most Honest Quotes About Ex Hugh Grant Showing them how it’s done! Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley‘s romantic relationship may have had had its ups and downs, but the twosome have managed to stay close friends through it all. Hurley and Grant met while working together on Remando Al Viento in 1987. The duo dated for 13 years before splitting up in […]

Grant and Hurley split in 2000, after withstanding a cheating scandal and Grant’s arrest in 1995 for soliciting a sex worker. Hurley welcomed Damian in 2002 and subsequently made Grant his godfather. Hurley, in turn, is godmother to one of Grant’s daughters.

Grant, for his part, has five children of his own: Tabitha Xiao Xi, 12, and Felix Chang Hong, 11, who he shares with ex-girlfriend and Chinese actress Tinglan Hong, John Mungo, 11, as well as an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old whose names haven’t been revealed, who he shares with wife Anna Eberstein.

“He’s a very good dad,” Hurley said of Grant. “He has five children that worship him. They adore him. They sit on daddy’s knee and all that stuff.”

Related: Hugh Grant’s Dating History From a bachelor to a family man! Hugh Grant once said he didn’t believe in monogamy — but that was before he married Anna Eberstein. The Love Actually star tied the knot in 2018, but his love life has been a topic of conversation since the 1980s. Grant made headlines in 1987 when he and […]

Hurley and Grant remained close after their breakup. In 2016, the Royals actress revealed that she and Grant still spoke daily. “We met on a movie 29 years ago, and he’s still my best friend today and I still speak to him every day,” she exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “That was the best costar I’ve ever had, for sure.”

Grant has similarly praised Hurley, likening their relationship to that of a “brother and sister.”

“I think it’s partly because we went from zero to somewhere together, and we went through terrible years at the beginning when neither of us had any work, living in a tiny flat,” he said on The Jess Cagle Interview in 2018. “It was quite bonding.”