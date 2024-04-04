Elizabeth Hurley’s son, Damian Hurley, cut his entertainment chops on the set of Gossip Girl — and allegedly even helped Blake Lively remember her lines.

Damian, 22, who made his directorial debut with the thriller Strictly Confidential, starring his mother, 58, said hanging out on the set of the CW series as a kid was particularly influential.

“When he came onto Gossip Girl, his eyes, they were just like saucers,” Elizabeth recalled of her son, whom she shares with ex Steve Bing, during their joint appearance on The View on Thursday, April 4. “And he was just like, ‘This is my world.’” (Elizabeth appeared in 14 episodes of the teen drama as Diana Payne, who had an affair with Chace Crawford’s character Nate Archibald.)

Damian noted that he was particularly drawn to Lively, now 36, and stayed close to her in case she needed assistance. “I’d learn all her lines and I’d hide on set with her and whisper them if she forgot them,” Damian said. “It was just, honestly, it was the best environment in the world for a young creative to grow up in.”

In addition to Gossip Girl, Damian said he was “such a sponge” on every set he visited with his famous mom, which eventually led to his career in film. Elizabeth previously raved about her son’s directing abilities and said she felt “safe” while filming sex scenes for his movie, Strictly Confidential, which premieres on April 5.

“It’s relaxing knowing someone’s behind the camera who looks out for you, which was the same on this movie in a way,” Elizabeth told Access Hollywood in March. “Having him there meant I felt safe and looked after.”

She added of her only child, “I knew he would look after me. So, actually, it’s kind of liberating to work with your family. I may do it again.”

Strictly Confidential had a low budget, and Damian discussed the challenges of making the independent film.

“Every single second counts,” he said. “You can’t sit around mulling over scenes, thinking, ‘Oh, what if? Maybe.’ You just have to go for it and do as much as you physically can as fast as fast as you physically can.”

The mother-son duo shrugged off the potential awkwardness of working together and were unbothered when fans raised their eyebrows over Damian taking Elizabeth’s bikini photos.

“Show business has been a fundamental part of my life my entire life, so to us, it’s just not a thing,” Damian said of the “controversial” situation. “It’s just part of the business. She takes my photos. I take her photos.”

Elizabeth has always fostered her son’s love of the arts and even gifted him his first video camera when he was 8 years old.

“He started making baby movies,” she recalled during a Thursday, April 4, appearance on Today, adding she and her friends were always asked to star in his childhood films. “I said to him if he ever gets the opportunity to make his first big, grown-up movie, I’d be in it, and he got this chance, so, of course, I produce it. I was in it.”