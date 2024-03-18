Elizabeth Hurley praised her son, Damian Hurley, for making her feel “safe” while filming sex scenes for his movie Strictly Confidential.

Elizabeth, 58, and Damian, 21, were asked about their collaboration during a Sunday, March 17, appearance on Access Hollywood. The mother-son duo also defended their past comments about Damian being the one to take Elizabeth’s bikini photos for her.

“It’s relaxing knowing someone’s behind the camera who looks out for you, which was the same on this movie in a way,” Elizabeth explained about Damian’s directorial debut. “Having him there meant I felt safe and looked after.”

Elizabeth said she felt more comfortable having her son behind the camera, adding, “I knew he would look after me. So, actually, it’s kind of liberating to work with your family. I may do it again.”

During the joint interview, Damian addressed his “really controversial” decision to take his mother’s bikini snaps.

“Show business has been a fundamental part of my life my entire life, so to us, it’s just not a thing,” he noted. “It’s just part of business. She takes my photos. I take her photos.”

Damian also discussed the hard work that went into Strictly Confidential. Since the project was a low-budget independent movie, the crew only had 18 days to film all the scenes.

“Every single second counts. You can’t sit around mulling over scenes, thinking, ‘Oh, what if? Maybe,'” he explained. “You just have to go for it and do as much as you physically can as fast as fast as you physically can.”

Strictly Confidential, which will be released on April 5, follows Mia (Georgia Lock) as she goes to her house in the Caribbean on the anniversary of her best friend’s death. During her stay, Mia learns that every family member is holding a secret as she tries to find out what happened to her friend.

The trailer for the film featured several racy scenes between Elizabeth and actress Pear Chiravara. After working with his mother, Damian took to social media to praise her commitment to the project.

“I want to worship @ElizabethHurley1 who, during the making of my first ever short film back in 2010 (when I was 8) promised me she’d be in my first feature,” he wrote via Instagram in December 2022. “True to her word, the minute this film was greenlit, Mama dropped everything and raced out to the beautiful Caribbean to help. Working together was a dream.”

Damian continued: “This has genuinely been the most incredible experience, both professionally and personally. I’ve made lifelong friends and learnt many valuable lessons I’m so so proud of this film.”

Damian is Elizabeth’s only child, whom she shared with ex Steve Bing before his death by suicide in 2020.

“I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end,” Elizabeth wrote via Instagram at the time. “Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter.”

Damian paid tribute to his father as well with a statement, which read, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news. I’m trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness. This is a very strange and confusing time and I’m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends.”