Elizabeth Hurley took to social media to reveal that police are seeking witnesses in the brutal stabbing of her nephew, Miles Hurley.

“My 21 year old nephew was repeatedly stabbed in a brutal attack in London on Thursday night. The police & hospital are being fantastic. Thank you for all your messages,” the Royals actress, 52, tweeted on Saturday, March 10. “It is an appalling time for him & our family. The police will be appealing for witnesses.”

She later shared a photo with Miles on Instagram, adding that her nephew had lost more than four pints of blood.

“A policeman was patrolling close by and administered first aid until the ambulance arrived. The deepest wound just missed severing his spine. By some miracle no vital organs were damaged,” Hurley wrote. “We are praying that these animals are caught before they maim, or even kill, someone else. These are sad days.”

A rep for the Metropolitan Police confirmed to Us Weekly that authorities were called on Thursday, March 8, following reports of a stabbing in South London, where they found two 21-year-old victims suffering from stab wounds. While one victim has been discharged from the hospital, the other is currently still receiving treatment though “his condition is described as not life-threatening or life-changing.”

The victims, who were not identified by police, “are believed to have been attacked by a group of males … who got out of a vehicle and assaulted them before fleeing the scene.” Police are investigating the incident and there have been no arrests made yet.

Miles, a model who hasn’t been active on his Instagram account since August 2017, shared a photo last year of his famous aunt with another woman on International Woman’s Day, writing, “Love & appreciation for all the strong, happy and independent women around me.”

The Telegraph reports that Hurley flew back to the UK to be with her family after learning of the attack.

