Elle Fanning is A-OK after having a brief health scare at a 2019 Cannes Film Festival party.

Variety reports that the Super 8 star, 21, fainted at the Trophée Chopard dinner on Monday, May 20, while seated next to her sister, Dakota Fanning. Elle fell off her chair and collapsed to the ground, prompting Dakota, 25, to help her get back on her feet. Colin Firth, who was seated nearby, also rushed over to provide assistance, while a concerned Marion Cotillard placed her hand over her heart.

Festival director Thierry Frémaux was on stage with actor François Civil when Elle fainted. According to Variety, they paused the ceremony as security led the Fanning sisters out of the room.

Later in the evening, the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star took to Instagram to assure her 2.9 million followers that she was OK. “Oops, had a fainting spell tonight in my 1950’s Prada prom dress but it’s all good!! #dresstootight #timeofthemonth,” she captioned a photo of herself giving the camera a thumbs up.

Elle, who is on the Cannes jury this year, and Dakota have been working in the movie industry since they were children. Elle made her onscreen debut as the younger version of her sister’s character in the 2001 drama I Am Sam before starring in Because of Winn-Dixie (2005) and Phoebe in Wonderland (2008). Elle’s more recent films include The Neon Demon (2016) and The Beguiled (2017).

Earlier this year, Elle opened up about how she and Dakota, whose movies include War of the Worlds (2005) and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019), grew up with dreams of becoming actresses.

“[We] would play these elaborate scenes around the house,” Elle told PorterEdit in March. “Like birthing scenes … I would be the baby coming out. Crazy stuff like that. We were doing it for ourselves; we weren’t, like, ‘Oh, Mom and Dad, sit down and we’re gonna perform for you.’ That was how we played.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Elle’s rep for additional comment.

