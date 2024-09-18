Elle King and Dan Tooker are giving their relationship another try for the sake of their son.

“We’re back together,” King, 35, who shares 3-year-old son Lucky with Tooker, told People in an interview published on Wednesday, September 18. “We had to grow. I don’t know. I’ll try anything twice.”

King and Tooker found their way to each other as they continued to coparent after their split.

“He’s definitely brought me and his dad back together just because, what are we doing? We have everything that both of us have ever wanted right here. Let’s put our weapons down. Come on. This is it. This is life,” she continued. “It doesn’t get better than this. This is worth trying. This is worth wiping a slate clean. This is worth all the effort in the world. My family, this is what deserves all the energy and effort.”

The couple originally started dating in 2019 and got engaged one year later. Their road to parenthood came with challenges as King suffered multiple miscarriages before becoming pregnant with their rainbow baby.

Less than two years after they expanded their family, King sparked split speculation when she performed at the Stagecoach Festival in May 2023 wearing a jacket that had the word “single” on it. One month later, Elle had a cryptic response about the outfit and her relationship with Tooker.

“I do love love, I think that love is a beautiful thing. All I can say is that me and my family are really happy and my kid is doing well and I feel great. So, that’s what life looks like for me right now,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I think maybe if we shifted and say rooting for love for myself, I think that’s a nice little twist.”

King is now excited to start “fresh” with Tooker, telling People on Wednesday, “We just bought a really gorgeous new house in the mountains of Nashville. It’s happy, it’s beautiful. I’m very happy, I’m very content, which is nice, and I don’t know if I’ve ever really felt that, so it’s a blessing.”

Before finding love with Tooker, King was engaged to Andrew Ferguson in 2016. They got married 12 days after his proposal. King announced their split in May 2017 with an emotional social media post.

“It was and will forever be, one of the happiest days of my life. My heart is broken. My soul aches. I am lost. He is the greatest love of my life. He is my best friend,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “As we separate, and attempt to find our footing through life, all I can hope for us is that we both find happiness within ourselves.”

News later broke that Ferguson was arrested and charged in April 2017 with felony domestic violence after he allegedly grabbed King by the throat and threatened to kill her. The charge was subsequently dropped, and the pair briefly reconciled in late 2017 before parting ways for good.