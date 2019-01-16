An egg-cellent idea! Kylie Jenner was once the person who had the most-liked photo on Instagram, but she was dethroned on Sunday, January 13 — by an egg! Now, Ellen DeGeneres is attempting to take over the crown.

The comedian, 60, uploaded an image on Monday, January 14, that features the 21-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder’s face superimposed on the now-viral snapshot of a brown speckled egg. “According to my calculations, this will be the most liked Instagram post ever!” DeGeneres captioned the Instagram post. “The egg + @KylieJenner = 51,000,000 likes minimum.”

Two days later, the Seriously…I’m Kidding author told her viewers on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that “Eggward Shellington Jenner III” had already become her most-liked upload. “It’s working!” she said during her monologue on Wednesday, January 16. The Ellen’s Game of Games host then explained that the post has more likes than photos of her with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Julia Roberts and even one of former president Barack Obama giving her the Presidential Medal of Freedom award.

“I think this is great because, with all the divisiveness that we have going on in the world, we found something that we can all agree on — it’s a damn egg,” she quipped. “That’s what we all agree on. At least it’s something!”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s record was originally set after she posted a photo in February 2018 of her daughter, Stormi Webster, holding onto Jenner’s thumb. The post now has nearly 18.6 million likes, while The Egg has more than 46 million.

The Lip Kit creator isn’t taking the competition too seriously, however. Jenner joked on Sunday about having her record smashed by posting a meme on Instagram that read, “Kylie when she see’s the world record egg account,” and featured a video of the reality star smashing an egg on the ground. She sarcastically captioned the clip, “Take that little egg.”

