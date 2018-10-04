Friends first, coworkers second. Ellen Pompeo is giving her Grey’s Anatomy costar Jesse Williams props after his long custody battle with his estranged wife, Aryn Drake-Lee.

Pompeo shared a sweet snap of Williams on her Instagram Thursday, October 4, as he appeared to be taking a break from driving his kids around. “Shoutout to all the dads doing their part holding it down showing up for their babies…@ijessewilliams,” the 48-year-old actress captioned the photo, adding glasses, heart and lips emojis.

Us Weekly confirmed in June that Williams, 37, was ordered to pay Drake-Lee $50,629 a month in child support, in addition to the $50,696-a-month spousal support he was already supplying his estranged wife. Court documents obtained by Us at the time stated that the actor has an “extraordinarily high” monthly salary, which rings in at more than $521,000.

The Cabin in the Woods star filed for divorce in April 2017 following four and a half years of marriage. Drake-Lee, who called out Williams for his busy work schedule, “a revolving door of intimate partners” and a driving incident in court documents from August of that year, sought sole legal custody of the pair’s children Sadie, 4, and Maceo, 3. The real estate broker also claimed that the ABC star did not prioritize the kids’ transportation to and from school when they were married.

In separate court documents obtained by Us in June 2017, Williams claimed that Drake-Lee limited and even denied his time with the children.

His rep told Us in a statement in August of last year: “Jesse has been working tirelessly to maintain his bond with their children and it is important to note that the dramatizations made in Aryn’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.”

Williams was granted joint physical custody, which includes seeing his kids every other weekend, two days in the week and on Father’s Day, in March, according to E! News.

