Not the case! Elon Musk spoke out after being accused of having a “three-way affair” with his ex Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne.

“Cara and I are friends, but we’ve never been intimate. She would confirm this,” the Tesla CEO, 48, said in a statement to Page Six on Thursday, June 18. “Also, I wish to confirm again that Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing. I don’t think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage!”

Musk’s response came one day after the Daily Mail reported that Josh Drew, a friend and former neighbor of Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp, participated in a deposition in the former couple’s ongoing legal battle. Drew, who was previously married to the actress’ MMA fighter pal Raquel “Rocky” Pennington, reportedly claimed that Musk, Heard, 34, and Delevingne, 27, had a threesome at the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s Los Angeles home in late 2016.

“They were having a three-way affair, correct?” attorney Benjamin Chew asked during the deposition, according to the U.K. newspaper, to which Drew responded, “My understanding, yes.”

Musk was previously accused of having an affair with Heard before she filed for divorce from Depp, 57, in May 2016 after one year of marriage. The SpaceX founder denied the allegation at the time.

On Thursday, Musk urged the Rum Diary costars to “bury the hatchet and move on” as their messy legal drama continues to make headlines more than three years after they finalized their divorce.

“Life is too short for such extended negativity,” the tech entrepreneur told Page Six. “Nobody is going to say, after it’s all over, that they wished the court battle had lasted longer!”

Musk and Heard were in an on-off relationship from 2016 to 2018. He is now dating Grimes, with whom he welcomed a son named X AE A-XII in May, the same month Delevingne split from Ashley Benson.

Us Weekly has reached out to reps for Heard and Delevingne for comment.