Elsa Pataky knows it’s not easy turning 40 — but that didn’t keep her from trolling her husband, Chris Hemsworth, when he hit the milestone.

“That’s exactly the face I made when I turned 40 my love,” Pataky, 47, quipped via Instagram on Friday, August 11, sharing a snap of Hemsworth, 40, covering his mouth and making a scared face at an event.

Pataky, however, vowed to have her spouse’s back during the scary time. “But don’t worry, it’s gonna be OK!” she promised. “I’ll be here for you [to] hold your hand.”

She concluded: “And [I’ll] give you all my beauty secrets., 🤣, even if you look better than ever. Happy birthday @chrishemsworth! ❤️.”

One month prior, Hemsworth toasted Pataky on her birthday — but opted for a more sentimental social media tribute.

“Happy birthday to my partner in crime, love you always, here’s to many more 😘😘😘,” he captioned a series of Instagram photos in July, all of which showed Pataky enjoying cake.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2010, have a history of gushing over each other publicly. However, that doesn’t mean Pataky and Hemsworth haven’t faced their hardships while raising their three children: daughter India, 11, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 9.

“They’ll be the first ones to tell you, it was really hard in the beginning,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June of the pair’s early child rearing years. “The kids were still in diapers and Chris’ career was taking off — he was working nonstop.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Now that the kids are getting older and becoming more self-sufficient, Hemsworth and Pataky are “closer than ever,” the insider said, noting that they “love to have fun and explore new things” together.

In addition to having his wife’s support, the Thor actor has leaned on his family during his ups and downs — including brothers Luke and Liam Hemsworth — as they all reside in Australia.

Luke, 42, gave fans a glimpse at his close bond with Chris on Friday in celebration of his big birthday.

“Happy 40th to my brother, my best friend. @chrishemsworth you’re an inspiration to everyone who knows you,” Luke wrote via Instagram, sharing pictures of the brothers as little kids and partying as adults. “You are the sunlight in dark places and a shield for those who need it. Lov[e] you mate.”

One year prior, Liam, 33, poked fun at Chris when he turned 39. “Happy birthday @chrishemsworth Don’t change a thing,” he captioned a snap of Chris with snow all over his mouth and beard. “You’re perfect. Love you.”