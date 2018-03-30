Still up in the air. Elton John hasn’t yet been invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming May 19 wedding. The “Rocket Man” crooner, 71, appeared on BBCRadio2 on Thursday, March 29, and spoke about the possibility of performing at the royal couple’s celebration.

Host Chris Evans mentioned that “a very special wedding” was taking place within walking distance of the singer’s home in Windsor, to which John jokingly responded: “Within rolling distance. I’m on a hill, so I can just roll down there.”

Evans then asked the eight-time Grammy winner if he could confirm whether or not he would be in attendance. “I can’t,” John said. “We haven’t gotten the invitation yet.”

The “Tiny Dancer” singer is taking a couple of days off from his tour this upcoming May, around the same time the wedding is scheduled to take place. The radio host jokingly asked if he would be taking the stage at the ceremony to perform alongside other British acts, such as The Rolling Stones and the Spice Girls. “Oh, probably, and Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar,” he quipped back. “I mean, the Spice Girls, no one’s going to beat them off the stage, are they? I mean they’re just huge.”

Kensington Palace announced on March 22 that the wedding invitations had been sent out. Around 600 were invited to the May 19 service at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, and around 200 guests were invited to the private reception at Frogmore House.