Gone but never forgotten. Elton John honored his late mother, Sheila Farebother, while performing at Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany, on Tuesday, December 5, according to BBC.

“Yesterday was a sad and hard day for me because my mother passed away,” the Grammy winner, 70, reportedly told the audience. “I’m glad to say she passed away peacefully, with no pain. But maybe sooner than she should have done, so I was quite shocked. And I was thinking how I could pay tribute to her tonight and what song I should choose.”

John explained that he wrote the track “Your Song” toward the start of his career at his mother’s home and thus felt singing it would be the perfect way to celebrate her life. “So this is the song I want to dedicate to her. And it’s taken me from nowhere to somewhere,” he said. “So thank you, mom.”

As previously reported, Farebrother died on Monday, December 4, months after she and John reportedly reconnected after being estranged for years. “So sad to say that my mother passed away. I only saw her last Monday and I am in shock,” the “Candle in the Wind” crooner tweeted at the time alongside a photo of the pair. “Travel safe Mum. Thank you for everything. I will miss you so much. Love, Elton.”

John revealed in May that he and Farebrother had reconciled after not speaking since June 2008. He honored her on Mother’s Day by sharing a sweet photo of the two on social media and writing, “Dear Mum, Happy Mother’s Day! So happy we are back in touch. Love, Elton xo.”

According to The Telegraph, the singer and Farebrother stopped speaking after he asked her to cut relations with two of their friends.

Farebrother’s cause of death has not yet been revealed.

