Emily Blunt hesitantly addressed rumors of ex-boyfriend Michael Buble’s infidelity during their relationship to Howard Stern during his Sirius XM radio show on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

When Stern, 61, asked the Sicario actress about Buble’s alleged cheating, things got awkward.

“I don’t know, it’s complicated,” Blunt, 32, admitted. “I never want to talk about it. I can’t do it.”

She did add, however, that the two “had a good time” during their three-year relationship. The actress also revealed she still loves the jazz crooner’s family.

“I loved his family,” Blunt said, after Stern recalled how Buble, 40, brought her home to Canada to meet his mother, Amber. “I love his family. I still do,” she clarified. Click here for a flashback to when they dated.

Blunt and Buble dated from 2005 to 2008, and after their split, with rumors suggesting Buble’s supposed affairs had caused their split.

The Devil Wears Prada actress has, of course, moved on: She wed The Office star John Krasinski in 2010, and they share daughter Hazel, 19 months.

For his part, Buble has been married to Argentinian model, Luisana Lopilato, since 2011. They have a 2-year-old son, Noah, and are currently expecting their second child.

