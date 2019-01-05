Couple goals. Emily Blunt addressed seeing her husband, John Krasinski, cry during a screening of her movie, Mary Poppins Returns, and it will make your heart melt.

“I think a lot of people cry watching this film. People almost talk about it like, ‘John Krasinski cried watching this film,'” Blunt, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Variety Celebrates the Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors to Watch event held at Parker Palm Springs on Friday, January 4. “But it was wonderful to see him that emotional about it, and I think he himself, amongst other people I’ve spoken to, have said they don’t know why they are so emotional about it.”

The Girl on the Train star, who’s currently nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role as the Disney heroine, also mentioned that one of her parents couldn’t help but shed a few tears over her performance as well. “It’s almost like they just … you just instantly remember yourself as a child when you start watching this film and it’s so nostalgic and, I mean, my dad cried. He never cries. Never, ever,” she told Us at the event, sponsored by AT&T and Cadillac. “It’s so powerful. It’s just wild.”

The Office alum, 39, openly admitted that he sobbed while watching the feel-good Disney film. “Twenty-five minutes into the screening, which was just Emily and I, I stood up and walked out of the room, which of course, immediately communicates nothing but love to your partner that you’re walking out of the room,” the Jack Ryan actor told Entertainment Weekly in a November 2018 interview. “And she said, ‘Oh, my God, you’ve never done that before. Do you want me to stop the movie?’ And I was just in the back at the concessions table and I just said, ‘No, I’m looking for napkins,’ because I just needed anything to stop crying and to blow my nose because I had blown through an entire box of tissues in 25 minutes.”

The Quiet Place costars, who tied the knot in 2010 and share two daughters, Hazel, 4, and Violet, 2, have one of the strongest marriages in Hollywood. “They’re very much in love,” a source revealed in a January issue of Us Weekly about the couple. “It’s the subtle ways they connect with each other through their facial expressions, body language and touch.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

